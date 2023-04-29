Panthers v Wests Tigers: Tago ruled out; Nofa, Naden return

The reigning premier Panthers and winless Wests Tigers are a total mis-match on paper but both head to Bathurst in Round 9 reeling from heart-breaking losses last week.

Having taken an in-form Sea Eagles side to the wire last week, the Tigers should be walking that little bit taller despite their 0-8 start, but meeting Ivan Cleary's Panthers off the back of a last-gasp loss to the Rabbitohs is a tough ask for Tim Sheens' men.

All eyes will be on hooker Api Koroisau as he takes on his former club in Bathurst with the skipper no doubt doing everything he can to salvage his side from suffering a Round 9 demolition at the hands of the Panthers.

Meanwhile, after being run down by the Bunnies in disappointing fashion last week, coach Cleary will no doubt have his Panthers firing as they look to get their season back on track at Carrington Park.

After a golden point victory to the Knights and a disappointing defeat to South Sydney, the Panthers will be taking the opportunity to fix any cracks that have appeared in recent performances and consolidate their spot in the top eight as one of six teams heading into the round level on 10 competition points.

Both sides have produced some spicy matches on and off-field in recent years with the likes of Koroisau, Naden, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Daine Laurie, Matt Eisenhuth, Soni Luke, Luke Garner and Cleary himself all connected to their opposite club in one way or another.

Team News

Panthers: Despite reports Nathan Cleary could be out, the premiership-winning playmaker remains in the side in the 24-hour update. Winger Sunia Turuva (ankle) also remains in the squad with Liam Henry and Luke Garner among those in the reserves.

Wests Tigers: There are no late changes at this stage for the joint venture. Centre Brent Naden is on track to return from a collarbone injury as Asu Kepaoa drops out due to tonsillitis. Naden's inclusion is a key one for Tim Sheens' side who also head into the game without Charlie Staines, who is sidelined for 8-12 weeks after suffering a bowel perforation.

