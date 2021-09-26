Panthers v Rabbitohs: Cleary awaits verdict; Reynolds injury watch

Will Adam Reynolds' last game in his beloved cardinal and myrtle jersey produce a second grand final ring for himself? Can Bennett in his farewell to the Rabbitohs win an eighth premiership at a third different club?

Both men are heading to Queensland next year but in different directions so this is their swansong with South Sydney. Bennett hasn't forgotten how the Broncos showed him the "exit door" three years ago - and now he gets the chance to win a premiership right in front of their noses at Brisbane's home ground.

Despite all those story lines, out on the field Bennett will want another quality game of possession (48 sets against Manly in last week's preliminary final) and attention to discipline - only one penalty conceded - from his men.

Cleary will want the same sort of field-position pressure applied to the Rabbitohs that rained down on the Storm a week ago through 25 kicks for 784 metres.

The rundown

Team news

Rabbitohs: The health of Adam Reynolds's adductor muscle (groin) will be scrutinised this week. While Blake Taaffe admirably took over goal-kicking duties and Cody Walker did the heavy lifting in the field-position kicks against Manly last week, this is the NRL grand final and you want your first-choice kicker as close to 100 per cent as possible - especially since two of the past three finals games this series have been decided by four points or less.

Otherwise the Bunnies seem in good nick with no players on report or HIA follow-ups stemming from the 36-16 win over Manly last Friday night.

Panthers: The big question will be how the match review committee reads the Nathan Cleary lifting tackle on Kenny Bromwich when they meet for deliberations on Monday. Cleary is not only the halfback and creator of most of Penrith's attack, he's also the side's first-choice goal-kicker.

If he avoids a judiciary charge, he might have to also pass concussion protocols after coming off worse for wear after making a tackle late in the 10-6 win over the Storm.

His halves partner Jarome Luai passed his HIA test after copping a knock from Cameron Munster. But he later told media he had "blacked out" and felt "dizzy" after the tackle.

Front-rowers James Fisher-Harris and Tevita Pangai jnr suffered knee injuries in the win over Melbourne and while both are hopeful of playing in the decider, they will be monitored over the next few days.

The Panthers are hopeful prop Moses Leota (calf) will be available next Sunday after he missed the preliminary final.

Key match-up

Adam Reynolds v Nathan Cleary: While two pint-sized fullbacks (Blake Taaffe and Dylan Edwards), two running dummy-halves (Damien Cook and Api Koroisau), and two big boppers (Tom Burgess and James Fisher-Harris) provide plenty of interest in how they can sway the result, the real fixation must be on Reynolds and Cleary.

Triggering the right kick, the height, the direction, and at what time in each set, will be like an aerial game of chess. Both of these talented No.7s will be seeking to grab metres to help preserve their big men, while perfectly positioning their wingers Brian To'o and Alex Johnston for tries.

They both have a keen sixth sense with their respective five-eighths Jarome Luai and Cody Walker, in a match that will decide who really is the best halves pairing in the NRL for 2021.

Reynolds engages the line more (174 times to 143) but Cleary puts boot to ball more often (309 kicks to 246). Walker has the most line-break assists (44) in the NRL and although Luai makes the top five, he only has 24.

Stat attack

With healthy winning margins at four of his five clubs so far, Bennett's percentage is highest at South Sydney with 68.5 per cent. That compares with 64.6% at St George Illawarra, 63.8% at Brisbane and 60.7% at Canberra, before a dip to 45.3% at Newcastle.

Could this also be third time lucky for Cleary to win his first premiership, after missing out in 2011 with the Warriors and 2020 with the Panthers?

