Panthers v Eels: Kenny, Sorensen back; Moses good to go

Having now lost two games in a row after going down to Wigan in the World Club Challenge and kept scoreless by Melbourne in Round 1, Ivan Cleary's Panthers will be desperate to get back to their winning ways when they meet with their Western Sydney rivals.

Conceding nine penalties and coughing up 12 errors, the Panthers will welcome back hooker Mitch Kenny into the starting side and ensure the three-time premiership winning spine is back to the well-oiled machine we know come Friday.

The Eels, meanwhile, head into Round 2 bristling with confidence after a classy 26-8 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night and will be eager to return to the Penrith fortress after downing the premiers 32-18 there in Round 26 last year.

Despite Mitch Moses carrying a groin injury in Saturday's season opener, passing on kicking duties to his teammates, the Eels confirmed on Monday the star halfback will be fit for the Round 2 blockbuster.

Team News

Panthers: Scott Sorensen and Mitch Kenny make their return in the forwards so Luke Garner goes to the bench and Luke Sommerton drops out. Matt Eisenhuth, Paul Alamoti and Brad Schneider were the players to drop out of the squad when it was trimmed to 19 on Thursday night.

Eels: Coach Brad Arthur goes with the same 17 that got the job done in Round 1 against the Bulldogs. Wiremu Greig is listed among the reserves as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. Italian international Luca Moretti is the other player in the 19-man squad named 24 hours before kick-off.

Original article by NRL