Panthers v Eels: Edwards, Turuva out; Lane returns

The Eels' September hopes were snuffed out in Friday night's loss to the Roosters, leaving them in 11th place with an 11-12 record.

The ladder-leading Panthers, meanwhile, overcame the absence of Brian To'o, Scott Sorensen and Mitch Kenny to roll past the Titans for their 17th win of the season.

If the premiers can down the Eels on Thursday they will likely secure their third minor premiership in four years, potentially giving coach Ivan Cleary the luxury of being able to rest players from the Round 27 clash with the Cowboys should he choose.

The Eels have the bye in the last round so this week's western Sydney derby is their final chance to restore some lost pride and give their loyal fans some joy at the end of a tough season.

Team News

Panthers: Dylan Edwards and Sunia Turuva have come out of the side on Wednesday and will be rested so Jesse McLean comes in at fullback for his NRL debut and Tom Jenkins keeps his place on the wing. Brian To'o is back after being rested but hooker Mitch Kenny and forward Scott Sorensen remain sidelined so Jack Cogger holds the No.9 jersey and Zac Hosking lines up again in the back row. Still no sign of centre Izack Tago (leg).

Eels: Forward Shaun Lane returns from an elbow injury and has been named on the bench at the expense of Brendan Hands in the only change to the 17 that went down to the Roosters in Round 25. No changes in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

Stat Attack

The Panthers' tally of 921 tackle breaks is second highest for the season behind the Knights (934).

The Panthers have won 33 of 36 games at BlueBet Stadium since 2020.

The Eels have won three of their past five games against the Panthers.

Panthers winger Brian To’o has scored 14 tries from his past 10 games at BlueBet Stadium.

The Eels have conceded an average of 35 points in their past seven games.

Panthers second-rower Liam Martin will make his 100th NRL appearance.

Eels winger Maika Sivo has scored 29 tries in his past 35 games.

Panthers Dylan Edwards and Sunia Turuva ran for a combined 672 metres when these two sides met in Round 4.

