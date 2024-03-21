Panthers v Broncos: Match Preview

Both teams head into the grand final rematch 1-1 to start the season and will be desperate to get on a run after hard fought wins in Round 2.

The Broncos look yet to fully adjust to life without several of last year's stars and have been dealt another curveball with halfback Adam Reynolds (knee) set for a stint on the sideline.

Coach Kevin Walters will need his front men to be at their damaging best and fullback Reece Walsh to bring the magic as the Broncos chase just their second victory at BlueBet Stadium in 15 years.

Meanwhile, Parramatta tested the Panthers right until the final stages of Friday night's blockbuster but Ivan Cleary's men will take plenty of confidence from their first home victory for the season.

The race is on to end the Panthers' dynasty and if Penrith let Brisbane get the better of them, they'll be giving the Roosters (Round 2) and Sea Eagles (Round 3) plenty of confidence for their clash in coming weeks.

Team News

Panthers: Prop James Fisher-Harris (shoulder) is out of action with Lindsay Smith named to partner Moses Leota in the front row. After being called up to the bench in a late change last Friday, Daine Laurie has been named at No.14 with Soni Luke listed as 18th man. Forward Matt Eisenhuth is the new face on the bench. No changes in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

Broncos: Payne Haas was named on Tuesday but won't take his place due to an ongoing knee issue which will require surgery next week. “Payne met with a specialist today and it was decided the best course of action was for him to have an arthroscopy next week," head of performance Dave Ballard said on Wednesday. Fletcher Baker moves into the starting side and Xavier Willison joins the bench. Jock Madden fills in at halfback for skipper Adam Reynolds (knee).

Original article by NRL