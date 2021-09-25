 

Panthers stun Storm to earn grand final date with Souths

BY: Loop Sports
18:07, September 25, 2021
The Panthers will get a shot at redemption for their 2020 grand final loss after downing Melbourne 10-6 on Saturday to book their ticket to this year's big dance.

Ivan Cleary's men will go in search of the club's first premiership since 2003 when they tackle Souths in Brisbane next Sunday after a committed defensive effort restricted the Storm to their lowest score of the season.

The Panthers took the early advantage when Nathan Cleary laid on a try for Stephen Crichton in the third minute with a pinpoint cross field kick out of dummy half.

The Storm lost Christian Welch and Brandon Smith to failed HIAs early in the game and committed 10 errors in a poor opening stanza as Penrith seized control.

Three minutes into the second term the Panthers stretched the lead to 10-0 when Brian To'o celebrated his return from an ankle injury by finishing off a slick left side raid.

With Isaah Yeo, Kurt Capewell and Api Koroisau tackling themselves to a standstill the Panthers repelled Melbourne until the 63rd minute when Ryan Papenhuyzen scored off a Cameron Munster grubber to make it 10-6.

With nine minutes remaining a spilled bomb by Storm winger George Jennings opened the door for the Panthers to ice the game but the Storm survived a set restart to cling on.

Storm hooker Harry Grant then went on report for a crusher tackle on Dylan Edwards and the Panthers closed out the game to earn their shot at the club's third premiership.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Story first published by NRL.com

Link to original story

Tags: 
Penrith Panthers
Melbourne Storm
NRL Finals 2021
Author: 
NRL.com
