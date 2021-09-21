Panthers issued breach notice over trainer incident

The Eels were on the attack in the dying minutes of the semi-final when the incident took place.

The NRL has issued the Panthers with a breach notice proposing the penalties against the club and their orange shirt trainer Pete Green, who would be banned from accessing the field of play and sideline for the remainder of the 2021 season after an alleged breach of the game’s operations manual.

The manual makes it clear that a head trainer can only stop play after making an initial assessment that a doctor is required to enter the field of play.

However, Green is alleged to have told a touch judge from the sideline to stop the game in the 76th minute after interchange forward Mitch Kenny sustained an ankle injury.

The NRL has also issued a warning to Penrith’s blue shirt trainer for his role in the stoppage.

The Panthers have five business days to respond to the breach notice. A provisional suspension applies until the club’s response has been received.

Story first published on NRL.com

