Panthers blindsided with Dogs set to sign Premiership-winning star in 3.2M coup

The Bulldogs have reportedly beaten out the Cowboys and St George Illawarra to secure one of NRL’s best edge forwards on a four-year deal.

The contract is worth around $800,000 per season and eclipsed out the Dragons’ three-year offer., according to The Daily Telegraph.

Penrith officials were confident they’d keep the 26-year-old who has a close relation with Bulldogs coach and former panthers assistant Trent Barrett.

The Dogs collected the wooden spoon this year in Barrett’s first season at the helm but he went to work overhauling the roster.

He’s added Matt Burton, Brent Naden, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Jr, Josh Cook, John Asiata, Max King and Braidon Burns for the 2022 season.

They are also in the mix to sign Eels hooker Reed Mahoney.

The Panthers were expected to retain Kikau and will be left disappointed with his defection.

“We’re very confident that we will be able to come to an agreement with his management and have him on the roster for another three or four years as well,” Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher said in September.

“Every indication is that he’ll be staying.

“A lot of players like to take a little bit of a discount to play with a side that’s going well, so I think he comes under that category.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

