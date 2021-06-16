Palais Set For Qualifiers

Due to Airline travel protocols, the players were not able to travel until on Saturday. The women’s Seven’s opening matches will be played this weekend.

National Development Manager, Ian Liveras told TVWAN Sports that before leaving the women were fortunate to get support from men’s 7s coach Frank Gabi who assisted and prepared them for the Monaco tournament.

The team is now in Monaco and in final stages of their preparations before they take on Kazakhstan, Jamaica and Tunisia in Pool B.

PNG Palais who qualified to take part in the Qualifiers for a spot in the Olympic Games, also have other international tournaments to look forward too according to Liveras.

The team has Oceania Sevens, Commonwealth and 2023 world cup tournament to also prepare for.

PNG National Men’s Union team the PNG Pukpuk unfortunately did not qualify to attend the Olympic Qualifiers in Monaco.