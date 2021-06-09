Palais Set For Qualifiers

According to National Development Manager Ian Liveras, the team was fortunate to get support from PNG Olympic Committee to enable them to travel to Monaco, to compete.

Liveras said, “The team has cooperated well with the men’s 7s coach to train in the last few months in preparation for the qualifiers. Despite not having both their coach and the assistant coach around, the team is fortunate to have Frank Gabi.”

The team will be led by Captain Kymlie Rapila, and some experienced names in rugby in the likes of Taiva Lavai and Fatima Rama.

The team’s biggest challenge or competition at the qualifiers will be Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Apart from preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers, which run from the 19th to 20th of June, the team also has other regional and international fixtures to prepare for.

Liveras alluded, “I encourage corporates organization to come forward particularly those will to sponsor the National women’s Team or engage in programs to do to do with PNG Rugby Union.”

Palais are expected to leave PNG for Monaco this week.