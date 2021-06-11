Palais off to Olympic Qualifier

The Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled for June 19 and 20 is a big step for not only the Palais or PNG Rugby but the country.

PNG highly seeded in their pool will look to continue the form that saw them qualify for their first World Cup in 2018. The Palais will be up against Kazakstan, Jamaica and Tunisia in Group B on 19th June with top two advancing to the final qualifier on the 20th of June.

Speaking to TVWAN Sports before their departure today PNG Palais Captain, Kym Rapilla said though their lead up preparations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 restrictions but the women are in high spirits and looking forward to doing well at the tournament.

Young Palais forward Esta Gigimat and veteran utility player Fatima said they are excited about the trip and look forward to make the country proud.

PNGRFU National Development Manager, Ian Liveras said he’s proud of the attitude and the enthusiasm shown during training and looks forward to a positive outcome.