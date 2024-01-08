Palais aim high as they jet off for Dubai

After a convincing performance at the recent Oceania 7s Championships in Brisbane in November followed by their silver medal feat at the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands, the PNG Women’s 7s team has now set its sight on the HSBC World Challenger Series in Dubai, United Arab Emirates next weekend.

The PNG Palais are beaming confident of competing well at the upcoming HSBC World Challenger Series in Dubai.

The team’s official farewell took place last night at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium attended by PNGRU CEO Sailosi Druma, President Paul Siwi, and PNGRU Patron and NCD Governor Powes Parkop.

Before officiating at the main farewell program Governor Parkop officially opened the newly completed gymnasium facility located at the ground level of the stadium which will enhance PNGRU’s High Performance programs.

In his opening remarks, Governor Parkop took time to reflect on the Palais' incredible gold medal playoff against Fiji at the recent Pacific Games in Honiara, only to settle for silver, adding they can take a lot of confidence from that to the world challenge series.

Parkop went on to remind the players to use this platform not only to showcase their talents but also to promote the country on the global stage.

PNG Palai’s Coach Cecil Davani expressed great confidence in the team and the benchmark they set in the region. They are now ready to compete internationally against some of the top-tier playing nations.

Davani said PNG is part of the outside 12 teams that are fighting for a place in the HSBC World Sevens for both the men and women, hence they are ready to give it a good crack.