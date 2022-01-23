Pakistan Runs All Over PNG

PNG were all out for 50 after 22.4 overs Pakistan reaching the target after 12 overs with just one wicket taken with fast bowler, Muhammad Shehzad taking 5 wickets for 7 runs.

Pakistan put up a spectacular performance to bowl out PNG for just 50 runs and then chased down the target in 12 overs.

Pakistan U19 won by 9 wickets with 228 balls remaining. The boys encounter their toughest match against one of the heavyweights. It was a complete thrashing at the hands off Pakistan U19 to round out the group stage (Group C) off the ICC U19 CWC 2022.

The PNG Garamuts elected to bat first and the move looked like a masterstroke. After 8 overs the new opening pair of Christopher Kilapat and Boio Ray stood at 0/22.

Leaving well, playing straight and pouncing on the loose ball the pair had Pakistan physically and mentally frustrated and for a moment it looked like it would be game on.

Unfortunately, that was the only real highlight as things fell away rather quickly after that. The Garras will now compete in the “Plate competition” which is the play off matches for ranking slots 9-16 providing them with three more opportunities against quality opponents.

According to the Garamuts team, it is a tough assignment first up taking on the hosts and ICC Test playing full member in the West Indies.

“This World Cup was always going to be a difficult assignment for such a young and raw side but they are continuing the show signs of improvement, stay patient, invest in youth and the rewards will come.

“The boys have learnt a lot from this encounter and hope to use this experience to better their skills and knowledge to better help themselves improve."