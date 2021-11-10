Paga Remains Dominant

Since 1949, the club still is very active and dominant in the PRL competition. Paga Panthers is one of the foundation clubs in the premier competition and best known for producing many former and current presentative players in the game.

One of the names that is synonymous with the Paga club is the Wagambies, John and Richard who both had illustrious careers playing for this great club and the national team, Kumuls from the mid-1970s through to the 1990s.

At the turn of the century, the Paga legacy continued with names like former Melbourne Storm star Marcus Bai, Stargroth Amean, Roger Laka, Joe Parker and current Kumul coach, Michael Marum.

The club is currently managed and run by husband and wife, Richard Wagambie as the club patron and wife, Jackie Wagambie as club treasure.

Richard said despite losing up to seven players to franchise teams every season, Paga is proud to continue the legacy of nurturing and producing quality players and has become a pathway to market new talents.

Despite of little or lack of major sponsorship the club has been consistently strong and dominant both in the men and women’s divisions and are currently in top four in the 2021 PRL competition.