Paediatric clinicians complete training

February 14, 2022
Fifty paediatric clinicians recently completed the Paediatric Essential Care Training under the Clinical Support Program supported by the #PNGAusPartnership.

The Monash Paediatric Emergency Care Program, developed by the team from Monash Children’s Simulation in collaboration with the Paediatric Working Group at ANGAU Memorial Hospital, is contributing to the up-skilling of the paediatric health workforce.

The practical simulation-based workshop sessions were attended by nurses, community health workers and doctors from the paediatric services at the hospital.

Three local facilitators - Dr Francisca Failing and Dr Stanley Hanap from the Paediatrics Department, and Dr Violet Rongap from the ICU Department - were joined by specialists from Monash University who were online to guide the workshop sessions. 

