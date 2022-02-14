Paediatric clinicians complete training

The Monash Paediatric Emergency Care Program, developed by the team from Monash Children’s Simulation in collaboration with the Paediatric Working Group at ANGAU Memorial Hospital, is contributing to the up-skilling of the paediatric health workforce.

The practical simulation-based workshop sessions were attended by nurses, community health workers and doctors from the paediatric services at the hospital.

Three local facilitators - Dr Francisca Failing and Dr Stanley Hanap from the Paediatrics Department, and Dr Violet Rongap from the ICU Department - were joined by specialists from Monash University who were online to guide the workshop sessions.