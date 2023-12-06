Padio leads PNG womens football to glory

Upon arrival from the event in Honiara, Padio said there were critics on social media regarding her appointment as captain leading up to the event. Therefore, she gave her best on the pitch to prove critics wrong.

Padio said: “When I was appointed to captain the team, there were lots of social media critics regarding my appointment. I accepted the critics and this motivated me and the team to do our best to defend the gold medal title.”

Padio added the Gold Medal playoff against the Fijian side was one of the tough matches, but the team managed to pull the right string and get a good result.

She said the experience of Marie Kaipu on the attack plays a crucial role for the team with her burning speed posing a constant threat to the opposition.

The rookie captain added that the girls were really up for the tournament wanting to retain the championship title. She said they deserved this win through their hard work and commitment throughout the tournament.

Although it was not where many Papua New Guineans including the athletes expected team PNG to finish on the medal tally, the athletes are proud of their achievement at the Pacific Games.