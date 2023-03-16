PacificAus Sports Netball Series locked in

Three countries will make their PacificAus Sports Netball Series debut this April when eight teams compete in the series’ third edition on the Gold Coast, Australia.

The series will be held at Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre from 24-29th April 2023.

Under the PacificAus Sports program and funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the series highlights the skills, talent and athleticism of Pacific netball athletes, and aims to provide high-level competition for the national teams of Netball Australia’s PacificAus Sports partners.

For the first time, African nations Kenya, Malawi and Zambia will travel to Australia to compete in the competition against returning teams, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, Singapore and dual-series champions Tonga.

The inclusion of the three African nations provides an opportunity for Pacific countries to improve their performance through exposure to teams rarely competed against.

The PacificAus Sports Netball Series aim to improve netball’s international standard. The series hit Australia for the first time in March and October 2022, to establish itself as a pivotal tournament for international netball teams’ preparation in the lead up to the 2023 Netball World Cup in July.

Netball Australia Executive General Manager of Strategy, Government and Community, Glenn Turnor, welcomed the event’s return.

“The PacificAus Sports Netball Series has solidified its place in the Netball Australia calendar, and we are thrilled to see it continue to grow in 2023,” Turnor said.

“With the largest number of teams competing yet, we expect competition on the Gold Coast to be elevated, showcasing the development of our international contenders and the strength of our relationship with Pacific neighbours.”

Netball Samoa CEO, Rosemarie Lome stated: “The PacificAus Netball Series is a product that brings together small island netball nations to the international stage to learn, share and showcase that we are a strong, competitive spectator sport.”

“The series is also an opportunity to showcase to our World Netball community the quality and competitiveness of netball within our Oceania Netball region which we hope would attract invitations to participate in their tournaments and series.”