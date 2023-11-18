Pacific Games set for opening

There's excitement in the air before the big ceremony which is scheduled to start at 7pm to 9pm at the newly built Solomon Islands National Stadium.

It is the first time Solomon Islands has hosted the Pacific Games, though they did host the mini games in 1981.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has challenged Team Solomon Islands to win 40 gold medals in front of the home crowd.

The Pacific Games is arguably the most significant sporting event on the Oceania calendar, held every four years, bringing together athletes from across the Pacific Islands.

Twenty-four countries and territories are expected to participate in this year’s games with two Associate Members Australia and New Zealand.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape will make his presence felt in the Games opening ceremony, alongside his Melanesian brother Prime Minister, and host Manasseh Sogavare, in a show of solidarity with both expected to open the 17th Pacific Games Sunday.

Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese and Vice President of the Peoples Republic of China, Han Zheng are also part of the visiting foreign dignitaries.

After extra work put into making sure the main stage, sound system, fireworks, broadcasting and other services throughout this week under the careful supervision of the Games Organizing Committee, the stage is set ahead of tomorrow’s grand opening ceremony.

Games Organizing Committee said they are expecting a big turn out for tomorrow’s opening ceremony with tickets sold out.