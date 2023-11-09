Pacific Games athletes told to pay levy by tomorrow

The PNG Olympic Committee board in its meeting of 08 November resolved to extend the payment deadline to tomorrow Friday 10 November

The National Federations (sports) must pay the mandated K2,000 levy per athlete and official for the upcoming Pacific Games.

PNGOC as of this morning contacted each of the sports yet to pay in full and urged them to meet their obligations to their athletes. This is the fourth and final deadline for payment, the first being May 2023.

Outstanding levies due are from the sports of bodybuilding, powerlifting, table tennis (including para table tennis), taekwondo, triathlon, basketball (3x3) and (5x5), football, hockey and touch. A total of K349,500.00 in outstanding levy payments for athletes in these sports.

Sports that have paid in full are athletics (including para-athletics), boxing, golf, swimming, tennis, va'a, netball, volleyball, rugby 7s and weightlifting.

In acknowledging that some sports have amongst other things made part-payments or provided undertakings to pay, the board stressed that such efforts fall short of the commitment made by these sports to the nation and Team PNG when they applied for justification over two years ago.

The Board is now calling on National Federations of affected sports to meet their obligations to their athletes.