Pacific Athletes Forge Path to Paris Olympics

Among them stands Papua New Guinea's seasoned Long Jump contender, Rellie Kaputin, one of 33 athletes from PNG supported under the #PacificAusSports program, a collaborative effort between the Australian Olympic Team and the PNG Olympic Committee.

Despite the invaluable financial aid, the journey towards Paris demands sacrifices. Kaputin, driven by her Olympic dreams, has devoted herself to rigorous training, embracing the support to fuel her pursuit.

She acknowledges the program's role in facilitating her travel to crucial competitions, a vital step towards Olympic qualification.

For Kaputin, the road to Paris is paved with determination and resolve. Despite the sacrifices—putting her degree on hold and enduring separation from her family, her focus remains unwavering.

Paris symbolizes more than a venue; it embodies the realization of a lifelong aspiration. With her sights set on Olympic glory, Kaputin epitomizes the resilience and dedication that define the spirit of Olympic pursuit.

As she embarks on this transformative journey, her resolve stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Pacific athletes striving for excellence on the world stage.