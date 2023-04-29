Over K200, 000 raised at Trukai Fun Run auction

The auctions are a pre-cursor fundraising event in the lead up to the annual Trukai Fun Run event to be held on August 20th.

The event aims to promote healthy living and raise funds for the Papua New Guinean Athletes who will be competing in the Upcoming Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, and Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Tyhe PNG Olympic Committee president, Sir John Dawanincura acknowledged the first 10 Trukai Fun Run T-Shirt bidders at the auction before thanking the Trukai Industries for its continuous support for the program to PNG Olympics.

Sir John said the Trukai Industries have been the number one supporter to the Fun Run over the past two decades and has been an integral part of sports in the country.

He said Trukai Industries have been on the forefront of PNG Olympics and appreciates their commitment.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Trukai Industries for their unwavering and continued support of Fun Run event and our elite athletes. Their partnership with the PNGOC over the past 23 years has been instrumental in the growth and development of sport in the country and helping the organization Fund Team PNG’s participation in several international multi-sport events,” said Sir John.

Trukai chief executive officer, Allan Preston, acknowledged the organizations and government Entities for their participated the program. He also thanked business communities for their commitment and support towards team PNG.

Preston said, “We are excited to bring back the Trukai Fun Run event after a three-year hiatus due to Covid 19. This year we look forward to the event which will be held in 20th August and we anticipate it to be bigger, better and safer for all to attend.”

Following the successful auction, the PNG Olympic Committee and the Trukai Industries extends their gratitude and appreciation to Air Niugini, Theodist, Brian Bell Group, Blue7 team, and Coral Sea Hotel for their tireless support and dedication to the Trukai Fun Run program.

The next Trukai Fun Run T-shirt auction will be held in Lae before the Fun Run event takes place on 20th of August.