Over 1,000 cyclists in Lae bike race

Held on Saturday, August 5th, and Sunday, August 6th, the Rosso Cup event saw 1,200 competitors gather at the Lae Showgrounds to demonstrate their stamina and skills in their respective categories of children under 16, senior men and women and Person Living With Disability.

Due to time constraints, the senior men’s finals have been pushed to Saturday, August 12th, including the corporate race.

With the gate fee set at K1 only, hundreds of residents entered the Showgrounds to cheer for their representatives.

Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, thanked the facilitators and sponsors for hosting an enjoyable and successful event.

“Our sponsors contributed towards the event nearly K240,000,” he stated.

“I want to extend a big thank you to all our sponsors. Without our business houses’ support, this event would not have been possible.

“First time when we started this event, we had 600 riders three years ago. Last year we had 800 riders and this year, 1,200 riders. Of that 1,200, 105 are female riders.

“I applaud these women and girls and hope that more women will ride in this event.

“Our Lae residents too, great turnout! Everyone behaved.

“A big turnout by especially women and children; I see children everywhere, enjoying the afternoon.

“I wish to thank all our people of Lae.”

Rosso thanked all police and PNGDF personnel for the security provided, including the volunteers, for their continued support towards Lae’s biggest family event.

“This event will run every year for the next five years, and it will continue to grow and grow. I invite everyone. There will be more cash events, more prizes.”

Rosso stressed on the involvement of more children in the next events, bringing back the harmony and peaceful living enjoyed back in the 70s and 80s.

“Our finals will be postponed to next week Saturday to give our riders a chance to rest and recuperate and also, it’s almost dark.”