Outrigging Team Prepare For Mini Pacific Games

The PNG Outrigging Club are now in preparation mode to compete at the Mini Pacific Games on Saipan Island.

Papua New Guinea will be taking part of the Mini Pacific Games with five sporting codes, one of which is the Va’a (Outrigger Canoeing).

About 14 outriggers from the three clubs in PNG will participate Konedobu Kanu Club, Kempa Leva Club and Port Moresby Club will head to the Mariana Islands.

The PNG Outrigging Team Head Coach, Mar Holland, shared that the teams have prepped since last year and are looking forward for the games.

Holland has seen the work of the team and has assured that PNG is ready for other competitions overseas.