Ose Kings Cup given traditional welcome

Representative of Capital Rugby Union, Chairman of Satellite 7s, and players then carried the Ose Kings Cup into Masingara Village, who is host of the first leg of the tournament.

Chairman Napoleon Mapo told the youth in the village to use sports as a tool for change. He said with a lack of opportunities available for the youth today, doing something as such playing sports, can be a life-changing development pathway.

"We decided to host the Ose King Cup here at Masingara Village because we felt that it was only right to do to engage our young people who have potential," said Mapo.

He said over the years the village produced key union players. Why not find more raw talent to make the LLG, the district and the province proud.

"We had elite players who made it to the national level and international level in the likes of Bisai Pude, Frank Banai, Christopher Milaura and Sabe Ogepawe," said Mapo.

As the inaugural tournament launch, Bisai Pude, who represented the region, will officially be farewelled. He will hand over his boots to younger brother Paul Pude and the next generation in the Binaturi Region to continue the legacy.

The LLG Satellite Rugby Union 7s tournament is the first and inaugural event to be hosted by the Binaturi Region.