Oro picks top female team

Students from the primary schools of Igora, Resurrection, Hohorita, Popondetta and Popondetta Secondary School enjoyed the day representing Australia, Bangladesh, West Indies, England, India and New Zealand.

Music could be heard around the whole town as the girls took to the pitch in high spirits.

Those who did not make the finals took shelter from the hot sun and cheered on the New Zealand and England teams.

In what is always a chilling moment for any New Zealand cricket fan, the final ended in a tie and went to another super over.

This time, New Zealand prevailed and won convincingly, showing great poise under pressure to be crowned “Queens of Cricket in Oro”.

Continuing the regional tour from Cricket PNG, general manager Tony Naidu, game development manager Margaret Sibona, and domestic cricket manager, Lakani Oala, were in attendance supporting the event, along with local BSP School Kriket program regional coordinator, Isikeli Gewa, and his team.

Sibona reinforced the Cricket PNG key messages to the girls: “Everyone is a winner today.

“We aren’t looking for the best batter or bowler, we want you all to have fun and develop a love for cricket.”

Naidu congratulated the New Zealand team, saying: “It is great to see you winning and being crowned Queens of Cricket in Oro.

“Now you get to come to Port Moresby and play in the Queens Cup, where all the winning teams will come together to compete; representing your own regions.”

The entire Popondetta Cricket Association was in attendance to support the day, and following the tournament, held meetings with Cricket PNG management.

Robin Dogia, chair of Popondetta Cricket Association, noted: “It means so much to our region that Cricket PNG is visiting, listening to us, and offering solutions to help us grow cricket in Oro.

“We are excited about the new initiatives for regional cricket in PNG discussed.”

Lakani Oala, after the meeting, ran an umpiring course with over 20 participants, with a high number of females in attendance.

Cricket PNG has committed to increasing umpire, coaching, and scoring training this year.