Oro to host touch footy comp

As host ground work has started in partnership with Ijivitari and Sohe Touch Associations to stage four events in Popondetta town.

Former Popondetta senior member, Kelly Gewa said after 20 years of participation this will be first time ever to host the national championship in the province.

This championship will be hosted in respect and dedicated to the memories of the longest serving administrator, coach, referee and mentor Botty Robinson who passed away last year.

Robinson as the founder of Popondetta Touch Association was very vocal on the development and marketing of potential talents to the national arena.

“We are proud to host such event in the province with the support of our Governor Garry Juffa, open MP’s Ijivitari David Aorere and Popondetta Urban Richard Masere.

The of executives of Ijivitari Touch with the help from local MP David Aorere are flying in PNG Sports Federations Vavine Yore, Touch Football PNG technical directors, Garry Kaiuk and Billy Karava to certify coaches and referees in preparation for the National Championship.

Yore will be visiting Independence oval and the rugby league field to do assessment before the make recommendations to the federation on which venue is appropriate to use.

Other requirements to consider are shopping centers, banks, ATM and toilets for the convenience of visiting teams.

Meanwhile, three local associations have already started their season proper with squad announcements coming out in February to give the teams’ ample time to train and prepare for the championship.

As the executives of the three associations look to work together to organize logistics including accommodation, security, transportation, etc to assist visiting teams.