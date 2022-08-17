Orchids Prepared For World Cup

Last Saturday, 13 August, the Orchids Reds and Blacks had their final hit out at the Santos Stadium Port Moresby under the watchful eye of head coach, Ben Jefferies before finalising the squad.

With only two months away, preparations for the Santos PNG Orchids is on target with final touches in place before the team leaves.

Head Coach Jeffries said in his short stint with the team, he had seen natural talents and enthusiasm at play throughput the training camps.

“This was quite evident when the two teams, Reds and Blues, took to the field at the Santos stadium on Saturday to impress and vie for the final 23 spots on offer,” he said.

Coach Jeffries also emphasized that selection is based on merit and outlined there would be warm up games prior to the World Cup event.

Meanwhile, the current Orchids squad is balanced with a good mixture of youth, experience and natural talent who possess skill, speed and strength.