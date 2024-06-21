Olympic day with children

In PNG, the day was celebrated today at the Taurama Aquatic Center.

Today’s events culminated from the implementation of the Olympic Values program around the country in the month of June.

The Taurama Aquatic Centre, Port Moresby was buzzing with scores of young, enthusiastic school children from selected primary schools in NCD, indulging themselves in various fun sport activities and emphasizing on this year’s Olympic Day Theme ’Let’s Move and Celebrate’.

The Olympic Day Celebrations started with various warm up exercises as icebreakers and energizers to get the adrenaline level pumping before the teams proceeded to their various stations to get the games started.

The official program saw brief remarks by the PNG Olympic Committee General Secretary Desmond Kaviagu, Olympic Committee Member Auvita Rapilla, former Olympian and Team PNG Chef De Mission Ryan Pini with special guest France Ambassador to PNG Guillaume Lemoine.

Former PNGOC General Secretary and current Olympic Member Auvita Rapilla expressed great joy and excitement for the great turnout to celebrate the Olympic values in sport, especially the three main Olympic Movement values in Excellence, Friendship and Respect.

Former PNG Olympian and now Team PNG Chef De Mission for the Paris Olympics Ryan Pini, was equally excited to come out and relive that Olympic Movement experience, especially coming out and seeing the young kids have fun playing sport.

Ryan said as Olympians and athletes, they do not get to see experiences on the other side, but coming out inspires and motivates them to continue what they are doing. He said it also gives them the passion to see how much everyone is involved and they enjoy the power of sport.

The day ended with presentations and team photo sessions.