Olo inspiring settlement kids

Olo is directing his energy and focus back on his local community at the Two-mile settlement within the Moresby South electorate, to inspire young boys and girls to pick up a rugby league ball and play.

Olo’s illustrious rugby league career inspired his two-mile community, especially the young boys and girls to aspire to be like him one day. This motivated him to set up the SO League Agency and Academy, which is now aligned with the NCD Schools Rugby League program under the auspices of the National Capital District Commission through NCD Governor Powes Parkop’s office.

The name Stanley Olo is synonymous with icon rugby league franchise clubs from Mendi Muruks, Rabaul Gurias, and Lae Tigers to Enga Mioks with some outstanding accomplishments winning numerous premiership titles.

Originally from Simbu, Olo grew up in Moresby South and was educated at Kaugere Primary and Badihagwa Secondary schools. That is where he found his passion when he was slated into the NCD schools pathway program. He still recalls the challenges they had to go through with the lack of good playing facilities and sponsorship was hard to come by, but it was the love and passion for the rugby league that kept him going before transitioning to the senior rank.

Olo is now at the twilight of his rugby league career after starting at the age of 14 years playing school boys back in 2006. The Simbu warrior loves the big hits and the aggression and possesses a lot of skill, speed and agility. One of his trademarks is the deceptive footwork and ability to easily fool opponents to score points.

Fast forward Olo is now a role model using the SO League Agency and Academy program and initiative to inspire and motivate youths especially young boys and girls from elementary to lower primary age at the Two-mile community.

Olo uses his influence and knowledge of the game to impart the basics and dynamics of rugby league to build that passion and love for the game and build good character and mindset at an early age which can become a building block for their development.

Without a sponsor and the challenges in getting the program going, Olo sacrifices his own time and uses his own resources with support from the community to run drills at the SVS field Two-mile and teach the kids the basic skills and rules of the game.

During the launch of the NCDSRL Wednesday this week the SO League Agency and Academy program caught the attention and recognition of the NCDSRL President and NCDC Sports Desk noting their alignment to the existing schools program and commitment to support it.