Olam Repaid Marshall’s Trust

PNG national, Justin Olam was impressive in his Tigers debut, scoring a try, notching up over 100 run meters and performing several line breaks and tackle busts.

Being known for his physicality and hard running, Olam has again put them all on show in the match motivating his team to West Tigers first with of the season.

Tigers head coach Benji Marshall praised Justin Olam for the commitment and the energy he brought to the team.

In the post-match press conference, Marshall said, “That’s why we brought him here. His energy; the way he carries the footy, his talk in defense, the way he puts his body on the line. And not only that, having him fully fit as opposed to playing last season with a bit injured really helped. We love having him in our team.”

Marshall recruited Olam from Melbourne Storms when Olam was battling injuries and was unable to make the starting 17. Olam left Storms to join Tigers even though he was contracted to Storm until the end of 2027.

Ahead of his club debut, Olam told the West Tigers media the he had been battling injury but Marshall showed trust in him and what he can bring to the club. He was ready to repay the trust his coach had in him.

The Tigers’ round three match against Sharks was reward for the faith that Marshall had placed in Olam as Olam was one of the standout performers in their memorable win for Tigers and their long suffering fans.

They are expected to replicate the same performance in their next match against Parramatta Eels.