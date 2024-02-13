Olam reenergized for 2024

Since signing his three-year deal with the Tigers last month, Olam has settled in well as he begins the next chapter of his rugby league career.

The Wests Tigers' new kid on the block is determined to rediscover the form that led him to become a premiership winner and Dally M centre of the year in 2021.

Arriving in Tiger Land was more or less a homecoming for the Simbu native who initially started his rise in rugby league playing for the Lae Tigers while studying at Unitech, Lae back in the day.

In Olam’s exclusive media interview this week, he expressed his desire to build something special at the Wests Tigers ahead of the team’s preseason trial in New Zealand. Olam said last year he was not 100% healthy with injury but he’s worked hard during the offseason to get his body right for 2024.

Given his illustrious Melbourne Storm story and his NRL premiership experience, Olam brings energy and a new dimension to the Tigers outfit who already have the likes of Api Korisau, John Bateman and the like.

While it was not an easy decision accepting the offer from the Tigers with clouds hanging over his knee injury, Olam said he owes a lot to Benji and is ready to repay the trust they have in his ability to compete with the boys and hopefully earn their trust as well.

The Tigers will have a bye in round one of the NRL 2024 season before they kick off their campaign against the Canberra Raiders in Round two.