Olam ready for Tigers Debut

After a bye in round one and losing 12 – 32 to Canberra Raiders in round two, the Tigers are desperate for a win; hence, Olam’s inclusion for this round three clash is critical.

When interviewed by the West Tigers Media, Olam said he has been under the injury cloud all of last year and into the preseason but he is grateful that Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has given him ample time to recover.

Olam is feeling great and ready to rip in, in Saturday’s match. He thanked the medical staff at the club assisting him when he was nursing the knee injury.

Olam said, “I am feeling good but I am feeling great to be in this club. It’s been a long preseason for me, especially with injury and stuff like that; and also to be able to play the game, I am really grateful for that and I just wanna say thank you to the medical team here at the Tigers for putting in the effort to come this far.

“He (Marshall) understands that I carried the injury last year and this preseason as well so; he didn’t put any pressure on me to come back early or whatever. He said wait until whenever you feel like you are ready to play. So thanks to him for understanding me on that.”

Almost all the passionate rugby league fans in the country are looking forward to seeing him run out in the Tigers colors for the first time in the NRL. While he is excited to pull on the Tigers jersey, he wants to be a good role model for PNG Kids.

Olam added, “It means a lot me, my people and my culture (in) representing them in the NRL. Rugby League is a national sport in PNG; everyone loves it. Every time I run out onto the field, I’m representing my people and hopefully inspire some of the young kids back at home who want to play rugby league that if I can do it, they can do it as well so that’s part of the reason why I play rugby league. So yeah, Loud and Proud (Papua New Guinean).