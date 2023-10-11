Olam to miss opening match

The Kumuls come in fresh off an impressive Prime Minister’s 13 showing, which involved most of their squad, the Kumuls take on the Cook Islands in their first home Test match in four years.

The Pacific Championships opener is set for a big showdown on Sunday 15th October at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Kumuls halfback Kyle Laybutt has been named captain to lead a strong PNG team.

According to head coach Justin Holbrook, Jack de Belin will make his Test debut at lock for the red and gold side joining Dragons teammate Dan Russell and Titans prospect Jacob Alick in the forward pack.

Zac Laybutt and Rodrick Tai are named in the centres.

Alex Johnston moves from his usual spot on the wing to line up at fullback. Edwin Ipape is serving a one-game suspension from the RFL and has not been named. He may be available for the Fiji game.

On the other hand, the Cook Islands don’t have that level of top-flight personnel available but will be looking to kick off a new era under the coaching of Karmichael Hunt in a positive fashion, with a squad made up mostly of former NRL players or emerging talent from lower levels.

In the most recent of their six head-to-head meetings, the Kumuls ran out 32-16 winners at last year’s World Cup, leaving the Cook Islands still searching for their first win over Papua New Guinea.

Brad Takairangi is the new five-eight for the Cook Islands, partnering Tevin Arona in the halves. Esan and Steven Marters are set to combine on the same edge as the centre-wing pairing, while NRL-established forwards Davvy Moala and Zane Tetevano headline the side’s forward pack. Cronulla young gun Kayal Iri is one to watch who has been named in the centres.