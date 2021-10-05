OFP Prepares For Two Local Bouts

The agreement signing was witnessed by OFP Managing Director Maryanne Millie, OFP Promoter Martin Beni and OPF executive Noel Sarei.

Sarei said the event is the first for 2021. The second event will be on 19 December this year. He said the event is only fitting for OFP after months of COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the event is a good way to inform fighters and various boxing clubs in the country that OFP is ready to host two professional fights in Port Moresby.

This month’s fight will feature Koraka and Decklam, who is returning back from retirement

Korake said knowing how strong his opponent is, training has been his number one priority.

“I know Decklam is returning from retirement but that doesn’t mean he has lost his technique. I know how he fights and I have seen him fight before. But I am ready to fight with him after months of training,” said Korake.

Decklam is also looking forward to take on Korake, who has always maintained his title in various bouts in Port Moresby.

“I am happy about the bout, Korake is a brilliant fighter but I can’t say much, we just have to wait for the event and see who the winner is on the day.”

Promotor Martin Beni said, “Hosting such events is good for the young talents coming up. Yes we may not have boxing events popping up every time but to host events like this will only motivate and encourage young boxers.

Sarei said the event provides the opportunity for OFP to expose and showcase PNG’s professional boxers.

Both Korake and Decklam are expected to fight in the 82Kg in the light heavy weight division. The fight will have 8 rounds with 3 minutes each. The event will first showcase 6 professional bouts before the main event.

The boxing event will be called the ‘TVWan Action Fight Night’ and it will be live and exclusive on TVWan Action.

It will be accessible on mobile phones via the PlayGo mobile application. The first of two Local Professional Fights' dubbed as the Clash of the Light Heavyweight Champions is scheduled to be hosted at the Sir John Guise Stadium Indoor Complex.