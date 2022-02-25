Officials Warn Against Spectator Violence

Unggai league President Ben Wanjack said executives of the league met during the week and agreed to ensure that team's, officials, players and supporters behave during the grand final.

Management of the league stated it will not tolerate bad behaviour, and will suspend or terminate teams and officials if there is ill-discipline during the finals.

“We don’t want to see spectator violence on and off the field, but good sportsmanship,” said Wanjack.

“My warning to the players and officials to be professionals during the finals.”



He added their aim is to expose hidden talents from Unggai league to the big urban leagues.

He also called on residents of Goroka town and surrounding communities, districts to come along and enjoy the final matches.