OFC Women's Champions League Unveiled

Following the success of the inaugural tournament in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, last year, the competition has expanded to feature eight teams, showcasing the remarkable growth of women’s football in Oceania.

Six confirmed teams are gearing up for the tournament, while representatives from New Caledonia and Vanuatu are yet to be determined. The competition structure comprises two groups, each with four teams. Teams will clash once in the group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A, led by host nation’s champions Henderson Eels FC, will see intense battles with Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United FC, Avatiu FC from the Cook Islands, and the Vanuatu representative team.

Meanwhile, Fijian champions Labasa Women FC headline Group B, facing tough opposition from New Zealand’s Auckland United FC, Tonga’s Veitongo FC, and the yet-to-be-determined representative from New Caledonia.

Former Football Fern Maia Jackman, a key figure in conducting the draw, expressed excitement.

“It’s thrilling for women’s football in the region to build on the momentum created by the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.”

The tournament promises fierce competition and a platform for further elevating the stature of women's football in Oceania.