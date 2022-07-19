OFC Women In Final Group Matches

In Group A match on Saturday, 16th July, the match between Vanuatu and Cook Islands ended in a 1-1 draw at the HFC Stadium in Suva, Fiji.

The Cook Islands will now take on Samoa in the group’s final game tomorrow, July 19 while Tonga will be waiting on results from elsewhere to discover if they will advance to the quarterfinals.

For Group B results, tournament favourites, PNG edged Tahiti 2-1 yesterday to top their Group and advance into the semifinal.

Tahiti’s coach, Stéphanie Spielmann said: “We showed that we are a team even if we were in difficulty we stay altogether. We are working, working, working and after that we also showed that we can score some goals.

“We work very hard for our first game and for our second game so we are ready for Vanuatu.”

The final game for Group B will be played on Wednesday, July 20 when Tahiti faces Vanuatu with both teams hunting for a positive result to ensure safe passage into the last eight.

In Group C, Fijian fans were left elated yesterday evening as their team beat New Caledonia 3-1.

Fiji must wait for the result of the Solomon Islands’ final group game against New Caledonia on Wednesday, July 20 to see if they win the group.

Meanwhile, New Caledonia will need a positive result in that same fixture to have any chance of advancing to the final eight.