OFC Women’s Nations Cup Kicks Off

Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands ignite a friendly Polynesian rivalry in Group A.

Group B, is Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Tahiti. PNG arrive as the favourites to claim overall glory.

PNG picked up impressive international friendly wins over the Seychelles, Singapore and the Solomon Islands in preparation for the tournament.

PNG meets Vanuatu in their first match tomorrow.

For Vanuatu, this will be their first OFC Women’s Nations Cup since 2010. Vanuatu’s squad is a mixture of experience and youth as they look to build toward a bright future in the women’s game.

After previously finishing as runners-up on three occasions, this might finally be the year PNG claim the title. While only their third appearance at the competition, Tahiti are optimistic for their exciting squad assembled by head coach, Stéphanie Spielmann.

A tour of France in February helped to shape the current unit made up of domestic players and those plying their trade in France and the United States.

In Group C, hosts Fiji will undoubtedly be aiming to go one better than the 2018 edition of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup – where they lost to New Zealand in the final.

They will be hoping home soil advantage and the guidance of experienced American head coach Lisa Cole can give them the edge. Their pre-tournament preparations would suggest they are a team to be reckoned with, after convincing friendly wins over Tonga and the Cook Islands.

New Caledonia impressed as hosts four years ago, reaching the semi-finals for the first time after beating Samoa and Tahiti in the Group Stage.

While the Solomon Islands, led by men’s team legend Batram Suri, have set their sights on at least a run to the semifinals.

The tournament will determine the new champions of Oceania and reveal which OFC nation will take part in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off Tournament, from which three teams will secure passage to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Meantime, an all-female match official crew will take the field at the upcoming tournament as of this evening.