OFC Women’s championship rescheduled

The tournament was originally due to be played from March 9 to 18 but has been moved to June 1 to 10.

The OFC and PNG Football Association have been working together on the logistics for the competition, and have been waiting for the visa process to be completed impacting on further travel arrangements.

Following consultation with the OFC Executive Committee, the decision has been taken to postpone the competition until June.

Meantime, the PNG Women’s National Team is looking forward to Sunday’s match against Panama in the FIFA Intercontinental Play-off at North Shore Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

Coach Spencer Prior has named star midfielder Rayleen Bauelua as captain.

Prior said, the 28-year-old from New Ireland Province is a hard worker both on and off the field.

“Rayleen is going to captain the team given her output, work rate, and leadership qualities she has displayed in the team during camps in Australia and New Zealand,” the coach said.

The Mussau lass was nervous when she was told to captain the team.

“I was nervous but very honored and proud to lead my team. It’s a big role, but I am happy,” the PNG midfielder said.