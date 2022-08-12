OFC Nations Cup Provincial Tour

The first stop will be in Madang tomorrow, 13 August. Madang was chosen ahead as the first port of call this weekend ahead of Lae because of uncertainty in election-related problems currently experienced in Morobe Province capital, Lae.

Depending on the situation in Lae, the OFC Nations Cup tour will visit Lae before heading to the Highlands region.

The planned tour is to help promote women’s football who have played extremely well to win the Cup beating Fiji 2-1 in the finals at HCF Bank Stadium in Suva, Fiji a fortnight ago.

PNGFA Technical Director, Paul Isorua and PNGFA MA Manager Stanley Khanna will accompany the trophy to display to Madang soccer populace.

PNGFA General Secretary Pius Letenge said this is the first time the PNG women’s soccer team won the regional title and it was good that the trophy tour places were the players came from as member of the PNG Women National Team.

He said it is a great opportunity for people, especially the women folk to have a glimpse of the trophy. They can make their way down to Laiwaden Oval and witness it themselves. WNT Madang-based players will be with the cup and it will be a good time to get autographs/photos with the national women’s soccer team players.

PNGFA President, John Kapi Natto was pleased with the idea of the OFC Women Nations Cup tour.

He said the tour is to have everyone stakeholders, government statutory bodies plus family members to be part of the great historic event.

Kapi Natto, who witnessed the PNG women victory in Suva said that the team has created a legacy for its own, which will be remembered for a long time in women's football history.

“We have one leg already in the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup, but we need the support from PNG to get another leg in order to step on the world stage next year by winning the Inter-Continental next February in New Zealand.”

The OFC Nations Cup trophy will also visit Lae after Madang and onto Highland’s region before coming back to Port Moresby before returning to OFC headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand.