OFC Men’s Olympic qualifier draw

The draw for the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 has been confirmed at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tournament will take place across three venues in Auckland, The Trusts Arena, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart and North Harbour Stadium, from August 27 to September 9. The winner will qualify directly for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics next year.

New Zealand were the Oceania region representative at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, with Fiji competing in the previous games in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The draw is as follows: Group A – NZ, Fiji, PNG, American Samoa

Group B: Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga.

The opening match between Fiji and American Samoa will take place on 27 August at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart in Auckland.