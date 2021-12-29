OFC Launch Women’s Football Strategy

The ALL IN: OFC Women’s Football Strategy 2027 lays out the foundations for achieving OFC’s goal of having two teams at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and is built on five pillars:

An Equal Oceania – Participation: Breaking down the barriers

A Visible Oceania – Visibility: Raising the awareness of possibilities

A Stronger Oceania – Education: Building the foundations

An Elevated Oceania – Performance: Raising the standards

An Inclusive Oceania – Culture: Leading by example

A launch held in Auckland recently celebrated the milestone, with guest speeches from FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, OFC President Lambert Maltock, FIFA Chief Women’s Football, Sarai Bareman and CONCACAF Head of Women’s Football, Karina LeBlanc via Zoom.

OFC Executive Committee Member, Johanna Wood was among the high-profile guests able to attend in person.

Meantime, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, OFC preliminary competition will be like no other and the dates for the World Cup qualifier locked in.

After numerous attempts to host the tournament were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strict travel restrictions placed in Oceania, it became clear that it wouldn’t be possible to host the qualifiers locally, and Qatar was instead confirmed as the venue in November.

The competition will run from March 14-30, with two groups of four nations playing a single round-robin, with three group matches each, before the two top teams advance to the semi-finals.

The winner of the final will earn the right to represent Oceania in the intercontinental play-off against a nation from CONCACAF.

As the two lowest-ranked sides, Tonga and the Cook Islands will play a qualifying match to see who joins the Solomon Islands, Tahiti and Vanuatu in Group A, while New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea are in Group B.