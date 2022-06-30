OFC Champions League Draw Set

Following the recent conclusion of the OFC Champions League National Playoffs, the draw allocated the eight qualified teams into two groups of four.

The group and knockout stages of the OFC Champions League will be contested in New Zealand in August, with exact dates and locations to be confirmed shortly.

Representing Papua New Guinea is Lae City FC in Pool A, have been drawn against AS Venus (Tahiti), Galaxy FC (Vanuatu) and first time entrants, Central Coast FC of Solomon Islands.

Group B is made up of the Cook Islands’ representative, Nikao Sokattak FC, nine-time winners Auckland City FC, most recent champions Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia and Fiji’s Rewa FC.

OFC Competitions Director, Chris Kemp, conducted the draw at Auckland’s OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa earlier today, assisted by Henry Fa’arodo, a one-time OFC Champions League winner with PNG’s Hekari United in 2009-10.