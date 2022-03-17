Oceania Tour To Commence In 2022

With an aim to encourage players to support Oceania events and provide the highest performing players with additional support to enable them to attend international tournaments or training camps, the tour awards prize money to those who accumulate the highest amount of World Ranking points from the eligible tournaments that take place across Oceania.

In 2019, the Oceania Tour launched with immense success, with players and pairs from Australia claiming all the prizes across the year. However, the disruption to global badminton across 2020 and 2021 has resulted in the cancellation of the Oceania Tour since then.

Following the announcement of the VICTOR Oceania Championships 2022 (Individual Championships), which are now able to happen from 28 April – 1 May 2022, Badminton Oceania is delighted to be able to bring back the Oceania Tour in 2022.

The Oceania Tour 2022 will comprise of the following seven tournaments:

Tournament Date Grade VICTOR Oceania Championships 2022 28 April – 1 May 2022 International Challenge 2022 Sydney International 5-9 October 2022 International Series 2022 Bendigo International 12-16 October 2022 International Challenge North Harbour International 2022 9-23 October 2022 International Challenge CROWN Group Australian Badminton Open 15-20 November 2022 HSBC BWF World Tour 300 New Zealand Open 22-27 November 2022 HSBC BWF World Tour 300 Manawatu International 1-4 December 2022 International Series

“The lacking events and initiatives over the last two years came as a frustrating blow to our player development programmes and we are thankful for the patience of our region’s players throughout this time,” said Badminton Oceania secretary general/CEO, Julie Carrel.

“With two years of no international tournaments being played in the region, it has been a challenging time for players as they have had to pivot into new ways of remaining engaged, motivated and connected with their development programmes with no tournaments to keep them challenged.

“We are excited to bring back international badminton to the region, starting with the VICTOR Oceania Championships next month in Melbourne, Australia, and hope the Oceania Tour will motivate players to soak up the opportunities across Oceania and beyond as the world begins to open.”