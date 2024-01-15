Oceania Rugby congratulates Butler

Twenty-three-year-old Joanne Butler’s scholarship to join Australia’s ACT Brumbies has replaced the injured Samoan representative, Fa’alua Tugaga, with her selection marking a milestone for the sport in the region.

Joanne becomes the first Papua New Guinean woman to secure a professional contract with a professional rugby team.

By offering scholarships and creating pathways for aspiring athletes, this collaboration strives to empower women and provide them with equal opportunities to excel in rugby.

Oceania Rugby president, Richard Sapias in his congratulatory message said, as the first Papua New Guinean woman to secure a contract with a professional rugby team, Joanne has broken barriers and paved the way for aspiring female athletes.

“The official signing of Joanne to the ACT Brumbies is a watershed moment for the sport in Papua New Guinea and opens the Super W competition to even more talented athletes from the Pacific region. The Combine Program delivered by Oceania Rugby, in partnership with World Rugby, Rugby Australia, and the Australian Government, highlights the amazing outcomes that can be achieved through great collaboration. We thank our partners for ensuring the success of this program over the past few years,” Sapias said.

The Oceania Rugby Executive congratulated Joanne and the Papua New Guinea Rugby Union on this achievement.

“This recognition is well deserved and a true testament to Joanne’s commitment to the sport of rugby,” Oceania Rugby General Manager Frank Puletua said.

“It is a proud moment for the Oceania region when our local athletes graduate into the professional arena, and Joanne’s inclusion in the ACT Brumbies squad for the 2024 Super W season is a genuine success story.

“I am sure that her story resonates with young aspiring players not only in Papua New Guinea but across the entire region. Oceania Rugby wishes Joanne all the very best on the upcoming Super W competition.”

Oceania Rugby and the Australian government's PacificAus Sports program are committed to furthering the development of women's rugby in Papua New Guinea and the wider Pacific region.