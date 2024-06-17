NZ young side to feature in OFC Nations Cup

New Zealand kick off their campaign in Group A against Solomon Islands at VFF Freshwater Stadium on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

All Whites coach, Darren Bazeley is looking forward to working with his squad for an extended period.

“We play a lot of games, but they are friendly games, so playing in a tournament with proper competition with something at stake is really important for us, as we as we build towards the World Cup qualifiers,” said Bazeley.

New Zealand will have to overcome their OFC rivals without several senior players, who are either in mid-season, in pre-season, or trying to secure new clubs. With many in the squad under 23, the tournament will be a perfect lead-in to the Olympic games.

Meantime, the Vanuatu and Solomon Island coaches this week acknowledged New Zealand was the benchmark for rival OFC nations, but OFC President Lambert Maltock reminded everyone that the gaps are closing.

“In 2012, New Zealand lost to New Caledonia in the semis and in 2016 they only beat PNG after penalties in the final, so anyone can beat anyone here,” said the President during a welcome dinner.