NSW netball clubs donate to Sparrows

This surprise contribution came from Winston Hills Netball, Winston Hills Soccer, Oakhill Drive Netball, and Glenhaven Netball, facilitated by new Sparrows member Evie Brogan, who recently transferred from Glenhaven Netball Club.

President of Sparrows Netball Club Lawrence Lahari expressed profound gratitude for the donation, emphasizing its impact on the club, particularly for junior players.

"We are incredibly thankful to Belinda Brogan and her daughters Evie and Lexie for their generosity and efforts in coordinating this donation," he stated.

He also extended thanks to Jenny Hutchings, Amanda Highley, Louise Rudling, Mel Feleo, and Ally Von Fahey for their support.

Mr. Lahari highlighted that the donation of quality playing shoes and balls will greatly benefit players, especially those from rural areas who often struggle to afford proper equipment. "Many of our players, who could not previously afford good playing shoes, will now be equipped to play better," he added.

Glenhaven Netball Club expressed joy in supporting their PNG friends, noting, "Our members were delighted to contribute to Evie's new teammates and share the joy and friendships that netball fosters across borders."

Mr. Lahari concluded by saying that this generous act not only enhances the club's participation in competitions but also builds and strengthens the friendship between Australians and Papua New Guineans, paving the way for long-term partnerships.

The Sparrows Netball Club looks forward to nurturing this relationship in the coming years.