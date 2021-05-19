NSL Teams to meet deadline

The franchises have been warned that late submissions after the set deadline will not be accepted.

Competitions Director, Roosje Suwae emphasized that since the 2021 NSL season comprises of a 10-team competition, it is important for clubs to express interest at the earliest.

“As late submissions made after the 28th of May will not be accepted. A receipt of the K10,000 non-refundable EoI fee must be attached to the EoI form when submissions are made,” Suwae said.

The annual affiliation fee remains at K80,000 and must be paid by 12 July before the tentative 2021 NSL season competition starts on 17th of July.

The competition will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols and measures and all NSL matches will be played only in Lae and Port Moresby.