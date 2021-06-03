NSL Set For July

Meanwhile 13 teams that have sent in their expression of interest will then go through the NSL selection process to confirm the required 10 teams for the competition.

With just over a month to go before the revamped National Soccer League is set to kick off in July, there’s already overwhelming responses from 13 teams who have expressed interest to take part in this year’s competition.

PNGFA Acting Competition Director Roosje Suwae speaking on the Kick-Off show last night said the with the inclusion of women and juniors in this year’s competition it has attracted more interests and another dimension to the game.

She said this is another pathway to identify and develop players both men and women to realize their dreams playing soccer.

Suwae said the competition will run for 18 weeks including the semi and grand finals.