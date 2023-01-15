NSL prepares for finals

Soccer fans were again treated to some entertaining football at all three designated venues without any disruptions.

Results from the PNG National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday, Gulf Komara came from behind in extra time to beat new comers Kimbe Eagles 3 after they held to a nil all draw at the end of regulation in extra time. In the 2nd quarter final Hekari United proved too strong for Panguna Metals 6-0.

At the Lae Academy, Lae City beat Kuri 4-2, while in Goroka host Ape Aporo went down to Lae Natives 3-1 at the National Sports Institute.

While the losers bow out, the four winners will proceed to the semi-finals on Wednesday culminating in the grand final on Saturday.

NSL Competition Manager Ahmjad Tekwie when giving an overview on the resumption of games and the run to the finals, said they are all set to complete the NSL season successfully next weekend with the big grand final.

Tekwie said four winning teams will converge in Port Moresby this week in preparation for semi-final and grand final at the PNG National Football stadium next Saturday.

Meanwhile PNGFA has allocated K50,000 prize money for the finals with the winner walking away with K30,000